Raiders 2024 NFL Draft: Grade and fit for Decamerion Richardson at No. 112 overall
The Las Vegas Raiders needed to address the secondary on Day 3 of the NFL Draft, and they did just that with pick No. 112 overall.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders went with a defensive back in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, selecting South Carolina star Decamerion Richardson. An excellent tackler, Richardson is the first defensive player the Raiders have selected so far in the draft after adding a tight end and two offensive linemen through the first three rounds.
With Richardson in the fold, we take a look at what his fit is with the Raiders, and lay out an early grade for the selection,
How Decamerion Richardson fits the Raiders
This is an excellent draft pick for the Raiders, as he is someone who can come in and fight for a starting job right away. Richardson was one of the premier cornerbacks in the best conference in all of college football for two straight seasons, leading all cornerbacks in tackles.
The Raiders were looking for another starting cornerback in this year's draft, and they may have found their man in Richardson. He played in some big-time games during his collegiate career, and is not afraid to go in there and mix it up with elite wide receivers, so he could end up being a Day 1 starter in the Silver and Black.
Raiders 2024 NFL Draft grade: Decamerion Richardson
This pick was needed, as the Raiders had a massive need to not only bring in a starting caliber player at the position group, but also to make the cornerback room a bit deeper. Playing in the SEC, Richardson has had to go up against great wide receivers his entire career, so the jump to the NFL could be a smooth one for him.
Overall, Telesco went with a position of need early on in Day 3, and the hope is that they can continue to stack players who can come in and help them right away. Raiders fans are going to enjoy watching the way Richardson attacks the game from the cornerback position, as he also has an excellent nose for the ball.
Grade: B+