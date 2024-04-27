Raiders 2024 NFL Draft: Grade and fit for Delmar Glaze at No. 77 overall
The Las Vegas Raiders selected Maryland OT Delmar Glaze in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and here is his fit and grade.
By Brad Weiss
In the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders selected Maryland offensive tackle Delmar Glaze. Going into the draft, there was no doubt that offensive tackle was a position of need for the Silver and Black, and they got a good one with the No. 77 overall pick.
A third-team All-Big 10 selection this past season, Glaze has experience playing on the right side, which will be crucial as he makes the jump to the pro level. This may not be the big-name that Raiders fans had hoped the team would bring in at this most crucial need, but he is a player, and should make a statement this summer.
Here is the fit and grade for Delmar Glaze with the Silver and Black.
How Delmar Glaze fits with the Raiders
As we stated earlier, offensive tackle was a big need for the Raiders this draft cycle, so the arrival of Glaze is a welcome one. With the run on offensive tackles early in this draft, this may have been a bit of a reach pick, but he is a solid right tackle prospect who can come in and battle with Thayer Munford Jr. for the starting job.
At worst, the Raiders could slide Thayer Munford Jr. into the starting lineup as the right tackle, and make Glaze a strong swing tackle as a rookie.
Raiders 2024 NFL Draft Grade: Maryland OT Delmar Glaze
This is a tough one to grade, as Glaze has tremendous potential, but could be a bit of a work in progress at the next level. Still, this addition is a welcome one, as Glaze can come in and create serious competition at the position, and has the size and strength to be a real player for the Raiders in Year 1.
Glaze is a classic swing tackle prospect, as he played right tackle back in 2022, and then went over to the left side in 2023. That is a great skill set to have, and with his versatility, it gives Luke Getsy a ton of options if the Raiders are bit by the injury bug next season at this incredibly important position.
Grade: C