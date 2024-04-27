Raiders 2024 NFL Draft: Grade and fit for Dylan Laube at No. 208 overall
The Las Vegas Raiders added to the running back room in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders finally selected an offensive player on Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft, adding New Hampshire running back Dylan Laube. While not considered a big draft prospect going into the draft, Laube made a statement during the Senior Week and the NFL Combine, and it was enough for the Raiders to select him in the sixth round.
Laube joins a running back room that will have a new feel to it this season, as Josh Jacobs left the Raiders for the Green Bay Packers in free agency. With the arrival of Alexander Mattison, and Ameer Abdullah returning, the addition of Laube gives starter Zamir White a lot of help for 2024.
How Dylan Laube fits the Raiders
Running back is a position where the Raiders definitely needed to add another player via the NFL Draft, and Laube, though playing in the FCS, certainly had himself a monster 2023 season. Laube was named an All-American for New Hampshire, and will be a solid pass-catching option out of the backfield at the next level.
Ameer Adbullah was brought back to handle those duties this upcoming season, but Laube is someone who has a legitimate shot to make the roster out of camp.
Raiders 2024 NFL Draft grade: Dylan Laube
This pick was needed, as the Raiders are looking to find a way to deal with the loss of Jacobs this season. While White is going to get the bulk of the carries, stacking talent behind him was crucial, as he has never really had to shoulder the load during his career.
This has been a strong draft for Tom Telesco as he navigates his first year at the helm of the Raiders franchise. Las Vegas still has two picks left to go, both in the seventh round, and it will be interesting to see how Telesco finalizes what should be an exciting 2024 NFL Draft class for the Silver and Black.
Grade: B