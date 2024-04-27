Raiders 2024 NFL Draft: Grade and fit for M.J. Devonshire at No. 229 overall
The Las Vegas Raiders wrapped up their 2024 NFL Draft by selecting M.J. Devonshire, a cornerback from Pitt, with the No. 229 overall selection.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders went into the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft with two selections, one at No. 223 overall, and their final pick coming at No. 229. After selecting a safety at pick No. 223 overall, the Raiders once again bolstered their secondary, adding their second cornerback of this draft cycle.
With pick No. 229 overall, the Raiders continued to rebuild the cornerback room, bringing in M.J. Devonshire from the University of Pittsburgh. Devonshire was a tremendous pick on Day 3, as one scout from The Athletic stated that he could end up being a star at the next level.
With that selection, Tom Telesco utilized all eight of his draft picks during the 2024 NFL Draft, and the team definitely is in a lot better shape than it was going into Thursday.
How M.J. Devonshire fits the Raiders
We knew going into the NFL Draft that the Raiders were going to have to bring in at least one cornerback across the three-day event. In fact, as we inched closer to the draft, and with the Raiders not bringing in any cornerbacks in free agency, our guess was that multiple cornerbacks would be selected.
The arrival of Devonshire fills a big need for the Raiders, as their cornerback room is now stacked with not only starting-caliber players, but some solid youth. That gives defensive coordinator Patrick Graham a lot to work with at the position group, and Devonshire, is a guy who has a nose for the ball, picking off four passes last season.
Raiders 2024 NFL Draft grade: M.J. Devonshire, CB, Pitt
Devonshire is not only a solid cornerback, as he was also a good punt returner for Pitt during his collegiate career. Devonshire ended his career with eight interceptions, and was a third-team All-ACC selection in his final season on campus.
Tom Telesco went into this draft with a plan, and in the end, he filled a lot of voids on the roster. The fact that they did not bring in a quarterback tells us that Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew II will battle it out for the starting job this summer, and that is going to be an exciting competition to watch.
Grade: B