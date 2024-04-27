Raiders 2024 NFL Draft: Grade and fit for Trey Taylor at No. 223 overall
The Las Vegas Raiders hold two seventh round picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, and with pick No. 223, they went with Trey Taylor.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders went into the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft with two selections, one at No. 223 overall, and their final pick coming at No. 229. The draft has been a whirlwind for the Silver and Black, as they stacked elite talent early on, and then may have found some draft day gems on Day 3.
With pick No. 223 overall, the Raiders again added to their secondary, bringing in Air Force safety Trey Taylor. Taylor is everything you look for in not only a football player, but also a human being, as he was named the winner of the Pat Tillman Award at the East-West Shrine Bowl.
The Raiders have their starting safeties set for 2024, but Taylor is someone who should make an impact as a depth guy, or on special teams.
How Trey Taylor fits the Raiders
The Raiders brought in Marcus Epps to team with Trevon Moehrig this past season, and the arrival of the veteran worked wonders for the young safety. That duo has the chance to be a special group next season, and with the arrival of Taylor, there is more depth at the safety position than the Raiders have had in quite some time.
Raiders 2024 NFL Draft grade: Air Force safety Trey Taylor
Taylor is not going to fight anybody for a starting job in Year 1, but he is a guy who the Raiders could utilize in a number of different ways. He will also have a great sounding board as he makes his way to the next level, as his cousin by marriage is none other than Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed.
Las Vegas has one more selection to go to close out Tom Telesco's first NFL Draft as the general manager of the Raiders franchise. Overall, you have to think that Telesco did a great job of not only filling the big voids on this roster, but also bringing in some elite talent that should become cornerstones for the Silver and Black for years to come.
Grade: B