Raiders 2024 NFL Draft: Grade and fit for Brock Bowers at No. 13 overall
The Las Vegas Raiders drafted Brock Bowers at No. 13 overall, and here is our draft grade and fit for the star tight end.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders went with the best player available at pick No. 13 overall, selecting Georgia tight end Brock Bowers. When it came to the tight end position in this year's draft, the Raiders got the best player at the position group by far, selecting a playmaker who can help change the feel of this Las Vegas offense.
Here is the fit and grade for Brock Bowers at pick No. 13 overall.
How Brock Bowers fits with the Raiders
Last year, the Raiders traded up in the second round for Michael Mayer, a punishing tight end from the University of Notre Dame. Mayer had a strong rookie season, albeit one that ended with an injury, and he will be a cornerstone for this offense for years to come.
Now, Mayer has significant help at the position group, this after Austin Hooper left the Silver and Black via free agency. Bowers may actually be the better of the two tight ends, but one thing is for sure, the arrival of Bowers gives the Raiders an incredible 1-2 punch at the position no matter who is considered the TE1.
Raiders 2024 Draft Grade: Brock Bowers
You have to love what Tom Telesco did here at pick No. 13, as Bowers was a player they could not afford to pass on in the middle of the first round. Many felt that Bowers would be a top-10 pick, but with the run on quarterbacks early on, he fell right into the Raiders lap.
Many were clamoring for a quarterback, offensive tackle, or cornerback with this selection, but Bowers is going to be a fan favorite for Raider Nation right away. He is an excellent playmaker, a capable blocker, and a real threat in both the red zone and across the middle, giving the Raiders another dimension to what should be an explosive offense in 2024.
Grade: A