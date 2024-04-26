Raiders 2024 NFL Draft: Las Vegas must answer these two huge questions on Day 2
As we turn our attention to Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft, here are two huge questions the Las Vegas Raiders must answer.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders rolled the dice on the best player available on Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft, adding Georgia star tight end Brock Bowers. The playmaking tight end gives the Raiders another terrific option in the passing game, and he will fit well with what Luke Getsy likes to do on the offensive side of the ball.
With Day 1 in the rearview mirror, all of the attention now turns to Day 2, where the Raiders currently hold the No. 44 and 77 picks in the second and third rounds. Tom Telesco has had no problem adding elite talent on Day 1, as he brought in guys like Joey Bosa and Justin Herbert to the Chargers franchise during his time as their GM, but after that, he has had his struggles.
The Raiders are hoping he can turn that trend in the right direction, and he will have two shots to do so on Day 2. Of course, Telesco could start working the phones to pick up even more high draft capital, but if they do only pick twice on Day 2, these two position groups are the ones where he has to target Day 1 starters.
Raiders have to target OT and CB on Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft
With the offense getting a huge shot in the arm in terms of the passing game, the Raiders still have to round out their starting offensive line. Offensive tackle is the biggest need on the offensive side of the ball, while adding a starting cornerback is a priority for Tom Telesco as he navigates his first Day 2 of the NFL Draft as the general manager of the Las Vegas Raiders.
Luckily for the Raiders, Day 1 of the NFL Draft revolved around the quarterback and wide receiver positions, so there are plenty of talented cornerbacks and offensive tackles available. Las Vegas has a strong offensive line right now, and the secondary took a big step forward last season, but if Telesco is smart, he will answer these two questions before the draft hits Saturday.