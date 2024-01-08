2024 NFL Draft Order: Raiders have plenty of options on Day 1
The Las Vegas Raiders beat the Denver Broncos in Week 18, and in the process, dropped to No. 13 overall on Day of the 2024 NFL Draft.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders capped off their 2023 NFL regular season with a win on Sunday, as they ran their winning streak to eight games over the hated Denver Broncos. For interim head coach Antonio Pierce, it was an exclamation point on a year that saw him go 5-4 after taking over for Josh McDaniels midway through the season, and could have won him the job on a permanent basis going forward.
For the Silver and Black, the upcoming offseason is a huge one, as they have elite talent on both sides of the ball, and could be an AFC Playoff contender next season. To accomplish that, they have to do a great job in both free agency, and the NFL Draft, and now we know where they will select on Day 1 next April.
Here, we look at the current draft order after the conclusion of the NFL slate in Week 18.
Raiders to pick at No. 13 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft
1. Chicago Bears (via Carolina Panthers.
2. Washington Commanders
3. New England Patriots
4. Arizona Cardinals
5. Los Angeles Chargers
6. New York Giants
7. Tennessee Titans
8. Atlanta Falcons
9. Chicago Bears
10. New York Jets
11. Minnesota Vikings
12. Denver Broncos
13. Las Vegas Raiders
14. New Orleans Saints
15. Indianapolis Colts
16. Seattle Seahawks
17. Jacksonville Jaguars
18. Cincinnati Bengals
The rest of the first round will get sorted out after the conclusion of the NFL Playoffs, but for the Raiders, they are guaranteed to pick at No. 13 overall next April. The hope is that the Raiders can finally hit in the first round, as Tyree Wilson played well down the stretch last season, and Josh Jacobs rounded into one of the best running backs in the league since coming to the Raiders in the first round back in 2019.
Outside of those two players, the Raiders have mostly come up empty in the first round in recent drafts. Whoever gets the general manager job, alongside of whoever comes in as the head coach, whether it be Antonio Pierce, or someone else, has to do a better job in scouting and looking at players who can help this team immediately.