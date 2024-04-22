Las Vegas Raiders NFL Draft preview: The Quarterbacks
The Las Vegas Raiders go into the 2024 NFL Draft with a question mark at the quarterback position.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders changed up their quarterback room this offseason, bringing in Gardner Minshew II in free agency to battle it out with Aidan O'Connell for the starting job this summer. Last year, former general manager Dave Ziegler made a big move by releasing Derek Carr and bringing in Jimmy Garoppolo to be the new starter, but that certainly did not work out.
Going into the 2024 NFL Draft, the quarterback position has been the big story, as the Raiders have been rumored to go a number of different ways to bring in another player at the position group. O'Connell and Minshew have proven they can win at the NFL level, and would be quality starters at the position in 2024, but many want the Raiders to go all-in on a long-term solution at the most important position in sports.
Where the Raiders could draft a quarterback
Depending on who you ask, the Raiders could be in the market to trade up for a quarterback on Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft. The big name that seems to be linked to them since this draft season started is Jayden Daniels, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner from LSU.
Daniels has a long history with head coach Antonio Pierce, and was even at the Raiders season-ending victory over the Denver Broncos. If the Raiders do not trade up on Day 1, one other name that has been linked to them in recent weeks is Michael Penix Jr., who could find himself picked early on Day 2, or even late in the first round.
Overall, it seems likely that the Raiders plan to add at least one more quarterback before training camp, and it is a position group they should target across the three-day event. If they can get Daniels, that would be a best-case scenario, but the more likely scenario is them adding a potential rookie to learn behind O'Connell and Minshew in Year 1.