Las Vegas Raiders 2024 NFL Draft Primer: Everything you need to know
The 2024 NFL Draft is upon us, and here, we give you everything you need to know about the Las Vegas Raiders.
By Brad Weiss
The 2024 NFL Draft will kick off from Detroit, Michigan on Thursday, with the Las Vegas Raiders first selection coming at pick No. 13 overall. For the Silver and Black, this is the first with general manager Tom Telesco at the helm of the franchise, and he will be tasked with finally getting it right in the first round.
Across the three-day event, the Raiders currently hold eight selections, and with many needs on the roster, they could be in the market to trade and get even more draft capital. This is going to be an exciting time for the Raiders and the rest of the NFL, as they look to solidify their roster heading into organized team workouts.
Here, we look at everything you need to know for the Raiders heading into the 2024 NFL Draft.
What, When, and Where
What: 2024 NFL Draft
When: Round 1, Thursday 5pm PT; Round 2 and 3, Friday 4pm PT; Rounds 4 through 7, Saturday 9am PT
Where: Detroit, Michigan
Raiders 2024 Draft Selections
Round 1, Pick No. 13
Round 2, Pick No. 44
Round 3, Pick No. 77
Round 4, Pick No. 112
Round 5, Pick No. 148
Round 6, Pick No. 208
Round 7, Picks No. 223 and 229
Raiders team needs
Most of the noise surrounding the Raiders has focused on LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, who is the favorite to land with the Washington Commanders at No. 2 overall. Daniels has been a fan favorite for some time, and while the Raiders do need to add a quarterback to the mix during the NFL Draft, cornerback and offensive tackle could be the biggest needs of them all.
There are other needs outside of those spots, as more linebacker depth needs to be added, as does some help at tight end, running back, and even wide receiver. Tom Telesco has his work cut out for him over the next few days, but in the end, he is going to be judged by what he does on night No. 1.