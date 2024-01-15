Raiders 2024 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy
After leading the Michigan Wolverines to the National Championship, could J.J. McCarthy's next stop be with the Las Vegas Raiders?
By Jason Willis
Last year was a bit of a transitional phase for the Las Vegas Raiders when it came to the quarterback position. After nearly a decade of being led by Derek Carr, the team moved on in favor of Jimmy Garoppolo.
Of course, Garoppolo would get injured as he often does and when he was healthy, he was one of the league's worst quarterbacks. Brian Hoyer, who saw action in multiple games, was no better.
Eventually, the team elected to start rookie Aidan O’Connell for the rest of the season when head coach Josh McDaniels was fired. A fourth-round rookie from Purdue, he was moderately functional in a tough situation.
However, with the thirteenth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Las Vegas is in an interesting spot if they wish to select their quarterback of the future. While they will likely be out of position for the big names, a trade-up or a trade-back to grab someone else is possible.
One of those players on the Raiders radar will be Michigan’s national championship-winning quarterback, J.J. McCarthy.