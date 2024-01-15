Raiders 2024 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy
After leading the Michigan Wolverines to the National Championship, could J.J. McCarthy's next stop be with the Las Vegas Raiders?
By Jason Willis
Raiders QB prospect J.J. McCarthy Strengths
While it is a difficult thing to quantify, in McCarthy’s time at Michigan, all the Wolverines have done is win. Members of the College Football Playoff in both of the last two seasons, there is something to be said for a QB who is willing to simply keep the car between the lines so to speak.
It is in these big games that we got a good glimpse into McCarthy’s leadership. He plays the game with an infectious energy that his team seems to reciprocate on the field.
Overall, he is a decent enough athlete with the ability to make plays out of the pocket with his legs. He was used often in the Michigan run game and recorded 202 rushing yards on 64 attempts.
His arm is solid and he does well to throw with touch, especially down the field. Can drive the ball into some tight windows, even if those windows are created by his slow process. Outside of the pocket, he is good at keeping his eyes downfield at all times and created some big plays for the Wolverine offense because of it.