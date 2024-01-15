Raiders 2024 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy
After leading the Michigan Wolverines to the National Championship, could J.J. McCarthy's next stop be with the Las Vegas Raiders?
By Jason Willis
Raiders QB prospect J.J. McCarthy Evaluation
Despite all of the success at Michigan, it is hard to imagine McCarthy having a successful pro career. Listed at 6’3” and 202 pounds, he will likely measure in much smaller than that at the NFL Scouting Combine. Add in the issues of processing and throwing the ball, and the first-round talk seems crazy.
For me, I wouldn’t select McCarthy anywhere within the first three rounds. He just has none of the make-up required for a starting NFL quarterback and is a long way from being there mentally. A day-three pick, he may not even be a second-string player in his first season.
From the Raiders' point of view, this would be a disastrous selection. Not an NFL quarterback in any way, Las Vegas would be better off giving Aidan O'Connell another season under center. However, if the Silver and Black choose to hire Jim Harbaugh as their head coach, the possibility increases.
A huge fan of McCarthy's perhaps Harbaugh could win with him in the NFL as the league seems to be relatively high on him as he consistently gets mocked inside of the first round. After all, he has just left the best team in the country as an underclassman.
A late day three selection at this point, McCarthy is not going to save the Raiders from QB purgatory but he would likely make them bad enough to select one highly next season.