Raiders 2024 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: North Carolina QB Drake Maye
With the Las Vegas Raiders in need of a franchise quarterback, there are not many better options than UNC's Drake Maye.
By Jason Willis
With the NFL Scouting Combine upon us, the Las Vegas Raiders NFL Draft season is starting to heat up. Now is the time of year when we start to learn what teams think of these players as they see them all in person and get a chance to interview them privately.
For the Las Vegas Raiders, the priority is still simple: find a franchise quarterback. While rookie Aidan O'Connell had a better-than-expected season for a fourth-round selection, he looked much more like a career backup than a difference-making starter. Behind him, both Brian Hoyer and Jimmy Garoppolo are not expected back with the team.
Unfortunately for Las Vegas, the team is picking thirteenth overall in the 2024 NFL Draft which almost certainly puts them out of reach for this year's top signal callers. Alas, a trade-up is not impossible, just expensive but any price is worth it for a franchise-changing quarterback.
While LSU's Jayden Daniels is expected to be the pick if the Raiders make a move up for a quarterback, North Carolina's Drake Maye should be heavily considered if the board falls the right way.