Raiders 2024 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: North Carolina QB Drake Maye
With the Las Vegas Raiders in need of a franchise quarterback, there are not many better options than UNC's Drake Maye.
By Jason Willis
Raiders Draft Prospect Profile on UNC QB Drake Maye: Background
The most recent in a long line of North Carolina alumni in the Maye family, Drake follows both his dad who played quarterback for the Tar Heels, and his brothers Luke and Beau who played on the school's vaunted basketball team.
Upon being named the high school football player of the year in North Carolina, Maye actually committed to the University of Alabama initially before eventually deciding to stay home and play for the team Tar Heels as so much of his family did before him.
While a member of the Tar Heels, Maye would not become the team's starter until his second season as he served as the backup to Sam Howell as a freshman. Regardless, he found great success in 2022 where he recorded 4,321 passing yards and 38 touchdowns with another 698 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on the ground. These numbers would earn him the ACC Player of the Year Award and a place next to Caleb Williams as one of the best quarterbacks in the country.
In 2023 Maye would take a step back statistically as he transitioned into a new offense but still posted 3,608 passing yards and 33 total touchdowns to go along with Second Team All-ACC honors across twelve games as he would sit out of the Tar Heels bowl game in preparation for the Draft.