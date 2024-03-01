Raiders 2024 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: North Carolina QB Drake Maye
With the Las Vegas Raiders in need of a franchise quarterback, there are not many better options than UNC's Drake Maye.
By Jason Willis
Raiders Draft Prospect Profile on UNC QB Drake Maye: Weaknesses
Truthfully, there is not much to dislike about the way Maye plays the position. However, his biggest strength can also hurt him at times when he leans too far into it.
While he is an aggressive player and that often leads to big plays, his tendency to play some hero ball is certainly there. Bailing pockets and looking for the home run ball is certainly a good quality, but sometimes it’s okay to just take six yards.
Now this is not to say that Maye can’t play from within structure or operate an offense on time because he can, but NFL teams will want to see him do so more consistently than he has in his time at North Carolina.
Early on in his professional career, expect there to be a learning curve where Maye throws a good amount of interceptions as he tries to see what he can and can’t get away with at the next level.