Raiders 2024 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: North Carolina QB Drake Maye
With the Las Vegas Raiders in need of a franchise quarterback, there are not many better options than UNC's Drake Maye.
By Jason Willis
Raiders Draft Prospect Profile on UNC QB Drake Maye: Evaluation
In most years, Drake Maye is the unquestioned number one overall pick as a quarterback who looks the part and can do everything asked of him on the field.
Unfortunately, this year he shares a class with USC’s Caleb Williams who is one of the most hyped quarterback prospects of all time and the deserving number one overall pick. Still, this does not discredit Maye in anyway.
In fact, with some recent news that LSU’s Jayden Daniels might be jumping him on some teams' boards, Maye’s odds of landing with a team that can better surround him with talent increase. A team like the Raiders could reach contender status in short order with him under center as the offense already includes players such as Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers.
One thing is certain about Maye and it is that the late, great Al Davis would have loved him and his "bombs away" style of playing the position. Perhaps Mark Davis and Antonio Pierce will feel the same way and find a way to put Maye in the Silver and Black in Las Vegas.