Raiders 2024 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Oregon QB Bo Nix
The Las Vegas Raiders have a need at quarterback this offseason, but would Oregon star Bo Nix fill that role?
By Jason Willis
As always, the 2024 NFL Draft class discussion is focused on the quarterbacks, and with one of the best groups in years, it coincides perfectly with the Raiders need for a reset at the position.
Following ten steady years of Derek Carr under center, last season was the first after the team elected to move on. While not having Carr certainly wasn’t an issue, their choice to replace him with Jimmy Garoppolo went about as poorly as everyone predicted.
Immediately after the firing of head coach Josh McDaniels, the interim head coach Antonio Pierce tabbed fourth-round rookie Aidan O’Connell as his starter for the remainder of the season.
The results were mixed as the offense was mostly terrible down the stretch but “AOC” was functional enough to go 5-4 under Pierce. Still, the high-end performances were more reminiscent of a high-level backup than an NFL starter.
This leaves the Raiders in a tough spot however as the team was good enough to win a chunk of games down the stretch, now they pick thirteenth overall on the Draft. Expected to be well out of position to draft the top guys such as Caleb Williams and Drake Maye, Las Vegas will have to pivot.
One of the players they look to will be Oregon’s Bo Nix. With a tier drop down in talent from the quarterbacks mentioned above, he could be a high selection by the Raiders come April.