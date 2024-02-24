Raiders 2024 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Oregon QB Bo Nix
The Las Vegas Raiders have a need at quarterback this offseason, but would Oregon star Bo Nix fill that role?
By Jason Willis
Raiders Draft Prospect Profile on Oregon QB Bo Nix: Background
Like many quarterbacks in the current college football environment, Bo Nix played for multiple colleges in his career as the transfer portal becomes more popular. Initially, he was a true freshman starter for the Auburn Tigers back in 2019 where he led his team to a big win over Oregon and Justin Herbert in his first career start.
While his Auburn career wasn’t anything remarkable, he used his extra years of eligibility to transfer to Oregon and play for head coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks. In his two years there he quickly became one of the most prolific passers in the history of college football and Heisman Trophy candidate in his final season.
Unfortunately for Nix and the Ducks, the team lost to the Washington Huskies twice last season which caused them to miss the College Football Playoff and even lose the Pac-12 championship despite a season where Nix threw for 4,508 yards and 45 touchdowns with just three interceptions.
Overall, after five full seasons as a starting quarterback in college football, Nix finished with 15,352 passing yards and 108 touchdowns. The yardage total is good for sixth all-time and earned him a trip to the Reese’s Senior Bowl.