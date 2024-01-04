Raiders 2024 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: USC QB Caleb Williams
With the NFL Draft around the corner, Caleb Williams should be in the Raiders plans.
By Jason Willis
Raiders QB prospect Caleb Williams Background
Following an incredible high school career in Washington D.C. where he had 37 total touchdowns his final season, he went on to win the Elite 11 competition where he was named the MVP. Shortly after he would commit to play at the University of Oklahoma as the highest rated quarterback prospect in the country.
With head coach Lincoln Riley, Williams earned the starting job midway through his true freshman season as a Sooner. However, he would soon transfer to the University of Southern California to continue playing for Riley who had recently been hired away from Oklahoma.
At USC, Williams quickly showed all of the natural ability that he flashed at Oklahoma and became one of the best players in the country with 4,537 passing yards to go along with 52 total touchdowns and just five interceptions. Of course, he would win the Heisman Trophy.
With the Heisman award, Williams had started to gain traction as an NFL Draft prospect. Not only did many believe he would’ve been the number one overall pick in the 2023 Draft, but some teams would consider foregoing a quarterback to select him in 2024.
While his junior season didn’t quite match his Heisman-winning campaign, he still threw for 3,333 yards and had 42 combined touchdowns for the Trojans. He would elect to sit out of his team's bowl game to prepare for the NFL Draft where he is widely expected to go number one overall.