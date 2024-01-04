Raiders 2024 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: USC QB Caleb Williams
With the NFL Draft around the corner, Caleb Williams should be in the Raiders plans.
By Jason Willis
Raiders QB prospect Caleb Williams Evaluation
There is a reason Williams is so revered. He is a franchise-changing talent whose skillset is incredibly rare. While the comparison to Patrick Mahomes is not 1:1 as he is one of the best to ever do it, he is an easy comp due to the eccentric but electric play style.
Almost certainly going to be a top-three selection in the 2024 NFL Draft, it appears his only competition is with North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye. A true test of what quarterback archetype you prefer, it will be one of the most debated selections in the history of the NFL Draft.
Will the Raiders have a chance to select Williams? Not without trading up. As previously stated, Las Vegas currently has the eleventh overall selection with the potential to move up to eighth if several things go their way.
Regardless, a trade up to the top two selections appears to be not only worthwhile but necessary for a team that has no future at the game's most important position. It will not be cheap, but quarterbacks never are and Caleb Williams has the potential to be one of the very best that we’ve ever seen.