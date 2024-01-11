Raiders 2024 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Washington QB Michael Penix Jr.
One of the top quarterback prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft class, Michael Penix Jr. will be heavily evaluated by the Las Vegas Raiders.
By Jason Willis
Once again, the Las Vegas Raiders will be spectators as the NFL playoffs begin this weekend. Despite placing second in the AFC West and going 4-2 against division rivals, an 8-9 record was not good enough.
With much turmoil throughout the season, both Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler were fired during the season, and starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was sent to the bench, thus ending the short but memorable era where the Raiders attempted to mimic the Patriots dynasty.
Replacing Garoppolo would be the fourth-round rookie from Purdue, Aidan O’Connell. While certainly an improvement over “Jimmy G”, the rookie had his fair share of struggles including a 3-0 loss to Minnesota and a game where he had no completions after the first quarter against the Chiefs.
Despite O’Connell’s valiant performance in a tough situation, the Raiders need some direction at quarterback. Armed with the thirteenth overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Silver and Black should have a chance to take one of the top passers in a draft filled with them.
If the team elects to stand pat at thirteen as opposed to trading up, Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. is likely to be one of the most intriguing players available.