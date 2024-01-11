Raiders 2024 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Washington QB Michael Penix Jr.
One of the top quarterback prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft class, Michael Penix Jr. will be heavily evaluated by the Las Vegas Raiders.
By Jason Willis
Raiders QB prospect Michael Penix Jr. Background
First and foremost, Penix Jr. has played A LOT of college football. After committing to the University of Indiana in 2018, he tore his ACL. After a somewhat productive season in 2019 as the Hoosiers starter, he tore his ACL again in 2020.
He would then transfer to the University of Washington in 2021 where his career would take off as he recorded a Washington record 4,641 passing yards his first season with the Huskies and would then break that record again his next season.
In his final season at Washington, he received much national buzz as one of the top players in the country, finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting, and got Washington to the College Football Playoff.
The first playoff game against Texas was perhaps the best game of the young quarterback's career. In securing a close win to get the Huskies into the National Championship, Penix displayed all of the traits that make NFL decision-makers fall in love: poise, downfield accuracy, and an uncanny ability to avoid sacks.
However, his career would end on a sour note as his team lost the National Championship to the Michigan Wolverines as they simply never could get their passing offense going. Penix looked off all night as he routinely missed big plays and it was clear the Michigan defense had him rattled.