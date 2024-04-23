Raiders 2024 NFL Draft: Is QB the biggest need heading into Day 1?
As we inch closer to the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, is quarterback the biggest need for the Las Vegas Raiders?
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders go into the 2024 NFL Draft with plenty of needs on both sides of the ball, whether it is in the starting lineup, or depth. Over the past few months, we have seen the Raiders add to their roster, while also losing some key players, specifically Josh Jacobs and Jermaine Elumenor on the offensive side of the ball.
Then there is the question at quarterback, as Aidan O'Connell played very well as a rookie last season, and would likely be a top-5 signal-caller in this year's draft. To add to the competition, the Raiders brought in Gardner Minshew II in free agency this offseason, and he should push O'Connell not only to be the starter, but also make him a better player overall.
Still, quarterback remains the biggest question mark on the Raiders according to the national media, even if there are two capable starters on the roster. Over at Pro Football Focus, they laid out the biggest need for each NFL team heading into this week's draft, and quarterback was the pick for the Silver and Black.
OT and CB are the most pressing issues for the Raiders
As someone who covers the Las Vegas Raiders, this roster has two glaring needs going into Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft. While the quarterback spot gets all the headlines, the Silver and Black could win games in 2024 with either O'Connell or Minshew in the starting lineup.
The Raiders will not be able to win with the current state of affairs at both cornerback and offensive tackle. Both of those position groups are depleted right now, and should definitely be a priority with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
If Las Vegas can add talent to those position groups with one of their first three picks, it will go a long way in them being able to be legitimate contenders in the AFC West this season. However, if they mortgage their future for a quarterback, it could make the roster as a whole weaker, and a tough situation no matter what signal-caller is under center next season.