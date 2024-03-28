Raiders 2024 NFL Draft: Is quarterback really the biggest need this April?
The Las Vegas Raiders added Gardner Minshew II to the quarterback room this offseason, but that position is still considered a position of need.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders knew changes were coming at the quarterback position this offseason, and those moves came in a flurry this past month. New general manager Tom Telesco replaced Jimmy Garoppolo and Brian Hoyer in free agency with Gardner Minshew II, who made the Pro Bowl last season as a member of the Indianapolis Colts.
Minshew has the playing ability, and the swagger to do some nice things in the Silver and Black, and is a great complement to Aidan O'Connell in terms of the position group. Minshew and O'Connell are in-line to battle it out for the starting quarterback job this offseason, but one more name is likely to be added to the list.
Las Vegas could be in the market to draft a quarterback this April, whether or not it is on Day 1, or later in the 2024 NFL Draft, making it a position to watch this draft season. Over at Pro Football Focus, Dalton Wasserman laid out his biggest positions of need for each team after free agency, and for the Raiders, the first position group was a bit of a surprise.
Raiders still in desperate need for a QB?
Wasserman laid out three specific positions of need for the Silver and Black, and the first position named was quarterback. He spoke of the arrival of Minshew, but believes that another quarterback is coming during the NFL Draft, whether it be a top-tier guy on Day 1, or possibly a player like Michael Penix Jr. on Day 2.
For the Raiders, quarterback is a question mark, but it should not be considered the No. 1 position of need this April. Las Vegas needs help along the offensive line, as they have to replace two starters, and we still do not know who the other outside cornerback is going to be on the starting defense this upcoming season.
Offensive line and cornerback are two position groups that are loaded this draft cycle, and if the Raiders cannot move up and get their quarterback of choice this April, then the focus should be on bolstering those two groups.