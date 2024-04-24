Raiders 2024 NFL Draft: Recent mock draft ushers in new era
The Las Vegas Raiders hold the No. 13 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and one recent mock has them ushering in a new era.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders go into the 2024 NFL Draft with high hopes, as they look to bolster their roster across the three-day event. New general manager Tom Telesco has already put his stamp on the team with his free agency moves, but his tenure with the team will be judged by what he can do in the NFL Draft.
His previous two predecessors have struggled mightily on Day 1 of the NFL Draft, a trend Tom Telesco is hoping to change in 2024. He is a veteran in the role, spending over a decade with the Chargers franchise in the same job, so expectations are higher for him in Year 1 in the Silver and Black.
As we inch closer to the draft, all eyes are currently on mock drafts, as experts are making their final selections going into Day 1. For the Raiders, mocks have them going a number of different ways with their No. 13 overall pick, even trading up or down when all is said and done.
In a recent mock by Charles Davis from NFL.com, the Raiders stay at No. 13, and start a new era of football.
Raiders select Michael Penix Jr.
In this mock, the Raiders turn the page at the quarterback position, adding Michael Penix Jr. from the University of Washington. In recent weeks, the Penix-to-Raiders news has taken off, and some believe that the Raiders would be desperate enough at the quarterback position to reach on a player that some felt was a Day 2 pick earlier.
The Raiders have two capable quarterbacks on their roster right now, but still, many feel that they will attempt to trade up on Day 1 to get one of the top-4 players available. Penix is a nice player, and could be an absolute steal later on during the first round, but selecting him at No. 13, and neglecting offensive tackle and cornerback holes could be the wrong move by Telesco.