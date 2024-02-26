Raiders 2024 NFL Draft: Sleeper at each position to watch during NFL Combine
Here are some sleepers at each position that Raiders fans should keep an eye on during the NFL Combine.
By Brad Weiss
Quarterback: Spencer Rattler, South Carolina
When it comes to the 2024 NFL Draft, there are certain names that stand alone when it comes to the quarterback position. No matter what mock draft you take a look at, Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, and Jayden Daniels are supposed to be the first three names off the board, but this group is much more than just those top-3.
Looking at the next wave of quarterbacks, Bo Nix, Michael Penix Jr., and JJ McCarthy are generating solid draft buzz, and we will see a lot of their throws during the NFL Combine. Williams and Daniels are not going to throw during the event, so all eyes will be on the other signal-callers available this year.
However, outside of those six, Spencer Rattler is a name that you should be aware of this draft season. The Most Valuable Player of the Senior Bowl, Rattler is a strong-armed quarterback who was once regarded as one of the best in the college ranks, so it would not be surprising if he hears his name called on Day 2.