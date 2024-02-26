Raiders 2024 NFL Draft: Sleeper at each position to watch during NFL Combine
Here are some sleepers at each position that Raiders fans should keep an eye on during the NFL Combine.
By Brad Weiss
Running Back: Audric Estime, Notre Dame
Looking at this year's running back group, one player to keep an eye on during the NFL Combine is Notre Dame star Audric Estime. A powerful running back who is blessed with great speed, Estime is going to turn a lot of heads during the Combine in Indianapolis, especially when it comes to strength.
Estime carried the Fighting Irish offense alongside Sam Hartman this past season, and was really an impact player for them throughout his career. Based on his size, speed, and strength, he would come in and challenge Zamir White as RB1 if the team moves on from Josh Jacobs this offseason.
Wide Receiver: Tahj Washington, USC
Wide receiver may not be a position the Raiders target early in the NFL Draft, but Tahj Washington is someone who should rise up draft boards over the next two months. Washington is very quick, and had the luxury of playing with Williams as his quarterback this past season, so there is a lot of tape on him.
If the Raiders decide to bring in a fourth wide receiver to compete with Tre Tucker in the slot wideout role this offseason, Washington is a name to keep an eye on come draft time.