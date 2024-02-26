Raiders 2024 NFL Draft: Sleeper at each position to watch during NFL Combine
Here are some sleepers at each position that Raiders fans should keep an eye on during the NFL Combine.
By Brad Weiss
Tight End: Cade Stover, Ohio State
The Las Vegas Raiders traded up in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft to select Notre Dame star Michael Mayer, and he will be the TE1 going into Year 2. Mayer showed he could shoulder the load after a slow start to his rookie season, and the plan going forward should be to build around him.
Looking at this year's draft class, Cade Stover from Ohio State is someone who is going to get a buzz during the Combine as well. He started his college career as a defensive end, then played linebacker and tight end before moving to the tight end position full time in 2023.
The move benefited him in a big way, as he was third for the Mackey Award, given to the best tight end in the country.
Offensive Line: Layden Robinson, Texas A&M
There is a need for the Raiders at offensive tackle going into this draft, but I am interested in seeing how Layden Robinson stacks up during the Combine. Robinson is a seasoned offensive guard who has started 30-plus games for the Aggies according to Aggies Wire, and could be a plug-and-play rookie at the next level.
Robinson picked up plenty of accolades during his time at College Station, and with a possible need at guard going into the draft, his Combine could open the eyes of Raiders scouts.