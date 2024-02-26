Raiders 2024 NFL Draft: Sleeper at each position to watch during NFL Combine
Here are some sleepers at each position that Raiders fans should keep an eye on during the NFL Combine.
By Brad Weiss
Defensive Line: Tyler Davis, Clemson
Defensive tackle is a position of need once again this offseason, and I could see the Raiders using a draft pick on the position group this draft cylcle. One prospect they should take a long look at during the Combine is Tyler Davis from Clemson, a former All-ACC player who notched 30 tackles for a loss from his defensive tackle spot in his career with the Tigers.
Linebacker: Junior Colson, Michigan
The Raiders have three solid linebackers going into the offseason in Divine Deablo, Robert Spillane, and Luke Masterson, but more help is needed. Junior Colson from Michigan is coming off a national-title winning season with the Wolverines, and he capped off his career in style, winning the Lott Impact Award, leading Michigan in tackles, and being named first-team All-Big Ten.
Defensive Back: Caelan Carson, Wake Forest
Finally, we look at the defensive backfield, as the Raiders will look to add depth to both the safety and cornerback room this offseason. According to Pro Football Network, Caelan Carson from Wake Forest is a sleeper to watch this draft cycle, as they see him as a plus-man coverage cornerback.