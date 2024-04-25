Las Vegas Raiders: 2024 NFL Draft Tracker, Grades, and More
The Las Vegas Raiders kicked off their 2024 NFL Draft with Brock Bowers at pick No. 13, and here is our full tracker with grades and storylines.
By Brad Weiss
Raiders select Brock Bowers at No. 13 overall
With their first round pick, the Raiders selected Georgia tight end Brock Bowers, who was by far the best tight end in this year's draft class. This is the second year in a row that the Raiders have selected a tight end early in the draft, as they traded up for Notre Dame star Michael Mayer in 2023.
That year, Mayer was considered a top-tier tight end, and he will pair nicely with Bowers in 2024 and beyond. We have seen new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy do some great things with the tight end position in the past, and you have to think he is excited about the arrival of someone who is the caliber of talent as Bowers is.
While quarterback, offensive tackle, and cornerback dominated the headlines for the Raiders on Day 1 going into the first round, Bowers was way too good a prospect to pass up on at No. 13 overall. With the run on quarterbacks early on, as six signal-callers went in the first 12 selections, the Raiders had to pivot, and Bowers is someone who could bud into a star in the Silver and Black for years to come.