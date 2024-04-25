Las Vegas Raiders: 2024 NFL Draft Tracker, Grades, and More
The Las Vegas Raiders kicked off their 2024 NFL Draft with Brock Bowers at pick No. 13, and here is our full tracker with grades and storylines.
By Brad Weiss
Raiders have a lot of work to do on Days 2 and 3
As we turn our attention to Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft, the next draft slot the Raiders will pick in is No. 44 overall. As we stated earlier, the Raiders have a lot of work to do with this draft selection, and luckily for them, there is a ton of talent still available now that the first round has come to an end.
We will dive into some of the best fits for the Raiders going forward, but for now, Raider Nation can rest easy knowing that their new general manager brought a quality player into the fold on Day 1. Tom Telesco has a history of bringing in elite talent in the first round, but struggling after that, so it will be interesting to see what his strategy is during Days 2 and 3 of this year's draft.
