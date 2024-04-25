Las Vegas Raiders: 2024 NFL Draft Tracker, Grades, and More
The Las Vegas Raiders kicked off their 2024 NFL Draft with Brock Bowers at pick No. 13, and here is our full tracker with grades and storylines.
By Brad Weiss
Raiders attack the offensive line on Day 2
Day two of the 2024 NFL Draft brought two picks for the Las Vegas Raiders, one at No. 44 overall in the second round, and one in round three at No. 77 overall. It was clear that the Raiders plan of attack on Day 2 was to address their issues along the offensive line, and they used both picks to bolster that unit.
At pick No. 44, the selection was Jackson Powers-Johnson, by far the best interior offensive lineman in this year's draft class. While Powers-Jackson played center at Oregon, the Raiders placed a call to Andre James before the selection, telling him their plans, and that he would still be the center moving forward.
With that piece of news, it is clear Powers-Johnson will start his career as the likely starting right guard for the Silver and Black in 2024.
In the third round, the Raiders made their first reach pick of the draft, bringing in Delmar Glaze from Maryland. Many felt that Glaze was a Day 3 selection, but with the run on offensive tackles on Day 2, the Raiders could not wait any longer to address this most important position of need.
Las Vegas has multiple picks on Day 3, so tune back in for all of the action on Saturday.