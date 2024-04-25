Las Vegas Raiders: 2024 NFL Draft Tracker, Grades, and More
The Las Vegas Raiders kicked off their 2024 NFL Draft with Brock Bowers at pick No. 13, and here is our full tracker with grades and storylines.
By Brad Weiss
Tom Telesco filled a lot of Raiders needs on Day 3
Tom Telesco went on the defensive early on Day 3, bringing in cornerback Decamerion Richardson in the fourth round, and then linebacker Liam Eichenberg in the fifth. Both of those players fill an immediate need for the Raiders, and both are likely to fight for starting jobs this summer.
In the sixth round, Las Vegas added an offensive player, bringing in an interesting talent in New Hampshire running back Dylan Laube. This is a kid who can be a real threat in the passing game out of the backfield, and gives the Raiders more depth behind starting running back Zamir White.
The seventh round brought two picks for the Raiders, and the Silver and Black brought more depth to the defensive backfield with the selections. Trey Taylor, a cousin of Hall of Famer Ed Reed, was the selection at No. 223 overall before M.J. Devonshire, a cornerback from Pitt, rounded out the Raiders 2024 NFL Draft class.
We now turn our attention to the undrafted free agency period, as the Raiders look to round out their roster heading into training camp. This Raiders roster is better than it has been in some time, and it will be interesting to see who of this new crop of rookies takes advantage of the task at hand.