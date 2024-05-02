Raiders 2024 NFL Draft: Trey Taylor could end up being a Day 3 steal
The Las Vegas Raiders added Trey Taylor in the seventh round, and he could end up being a Day 3 steal for the Silver and Black.
By Brad Weiss
During the 2024 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders added eight players to the franchise, including two who were considered the best at their respective position groups. Brock Bowers was by far the best tight end available this draft cycle, while Jackson Powers-Johnson was the best interior offensive lineman.
As the draft turned towards Day 3, the Raiders still had some work to do in terms of their roster going into the summer months. One position where they had depth was at safety, but one of their two seventh round picks ended up being Air Force star, Trey Taylor.
A relative of Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed, Taylor won the Jim Thorpe Award during his final collegiate season, and should have gone a lot higher than the No. 223 overall selection. Instead, Tom Telesco was able to get him that late, and in the end, he could prove to be a huge steal for the Silver and Black.
Taylor is a punishing safety who should battle it out with the likes of Chris Smith and Isaiah Pola-Mao for a roster spot coming out of camp. He has all of the tools you look for in an NFL safety, and should come into camp with the kind of work ethic that turns some heads.
Raiders secondary could leap forward in 2024
Las Vegas added three defensive backs during the NFL Draft, including two cornerbacks in Decamerion Richardson and MJ Devonshire. They join a position group that desperately needed some help, and in Taylor, they may have found their No. 3 safety on the current roster.
Overall, you have to think this Raiders secondary will take another step forward, especially with the production the team got from Nate Hobbs and Jack Jones last season. Taylor is going to push for a roster spot, whether on defense or on special teams, and could round into one of the best seventh-round picks we have seen the Raiders add in quite some time.