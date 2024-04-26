Raiders 2024 NFL Draft: What needs to happen on Day 2
The Las Vegas Raiders hold two picks on Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft, but Tom Telesco needs to make a few moves on Friday.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders picked the best player available while sitting at No. 13 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Silver and Black had some bigger needs, including offensive tackle and cornerback, but when the time came to turn in the index card, it was a tight end who was the first selection of the Tom Telesco era.
That tight end, Brock Bowers, is as good a prospect at the position that we have seen in a long time, so this was definitely not a reach pick. Telesco saw a player who could help the offense in a big way, right away, and with how good a player Bowers is, there was no way he could have passed up on him.
As we go into Day 2 of the NFL Draft, Telesco has his work cut out for him, as the Silver and Black hold two picks on Friday. They currently hold the No. 44 and No. 77 picks on Day 2, but if Telesco was smart, he would accomplish these things before the week turns into the weekend.
Raiders need to add another selection on Day 2
Telesco has to make a move on Day 2 of the NFL Draft, as the Raiders should look to add at least another third round pick. With Las Vegas going with a tight end on Day 1, they still have some huge needs on the roster, and holding only two picks on Friday could force the Raiders to see players that could help them in 2024 go to other franchises.
Having a third pick gives Telesco more flexibility when it comes to his drafting on Day 2, but if they cannot move up for another selection, then Telesco needs to make sure he does not reach or pass on a position of need at 44 or 77.
Raiders have to address OT and CB
It is pretty clear that the Raiders have to address offensive tackle and cornerback right away on Day 2, although keep an eye on the quarterback spot as well. Jordan Travis and Spencer Rattler are two names that could come off the board early on, and if Telesco likes one of them, he could try and go up and get them.
Las Vegas has a lot of work to do over the next two days, but it was good to see Telesco bring in an elite talent on Day 1. Now is where general managers make their money, as Days 2 and 3 are what bring the depth players and starters that can turn a franchise around in a hurry.