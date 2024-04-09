Raiders 2024 NFL Draft: Where do the top QBs rank?
As the NFL Draft draws closer, these eight quarterbacks are the best available, but which is the perfect fit for the Raiders?
By Jason Willis
With the 2024 NFL Draft rapidly approaching, the quarterbacks once again have taken center stage, and that remains the top storyline for the Raiders. Some believe we could see a whopping four in a row at the top of the draft as teams around the league jockey for position in one of the most loaded quarterback classes in recent memory.
The top three picks could all be used on quarterbacks, a trade-up from someone seems inevitable, and then the middle of the first round with the Vikings, Broncos, and Raiders all grouped will be a fight for what’s left between three teams who are prepared to win in the near future.
For the Raiders, the team signed Gardner Minshew in the off-season to pair with Aidan O’Connell but neither inspire much optimism when in a division with both Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert.
If new head coach Antonio Pierce and general manager Tom Telesco are going to deliver on their promise to return the Raiders to their former glory, they will have to hit on a young quarterback eventually, and this could be the class to do it with options aplenty.
After watching over fifteen passers in this year's class, these eight were the ones who received draftable grades so without due her adieu, the 2024 NFL Draft quarterback rankings.