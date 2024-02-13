2024 NFL Power Rankings not so high on the Las Vegas Raiders
With the Super Bowl in the rearview mirror, new power rankings are out, and the media is not too high on the 2024 Las Vegas Raiders.
By Brad Weiss
The 2023 Las Vegas Raiders finished out the year with an 8-9 record, missing the playoffs once again despite a nice run to end the season. Going into this offseason, expectations are a bit higher, as the team will run it back with Antonio Pierce as head coach, and there is finally some depth and talent on the roster.
However, with the Super Bowl wrapping up on Sunday, 2024 offseason power rankings are out, and it is clear that the media is not too high on the Silver and Black. We dive into a few of them here.
Media low on the Raiders going into 2024 offseason
Eric Edholm of NFL.com recently put out his rankings as well, with the Raiders coming in at No. 20 overall. Edholm touched on the issues in Las Vegas, including quarterback, both lines, the secondary, and of course the pending free agency of Josh Jacobs.
This was the highest ranking we could find for the 2024 Raiders going into the offseason.
ESPN put out their rankings going into the 2024 offseason, and the Raiders were listed at No. 24 overall, one spot ahead of division rival Los Angeles. Paul Gutierrez stated the obvious that the team needs a franchise quarterback, but they could finally start having stability in the front office.
Over at the Sporting News, they were even lower on the Silver and Black, ranking them at No. 26 overall, down four spots from their season-ending rankings. Las Vegas was the third-ranked AFC West team, with Kansas City at No. 2, the Chargers at No. 13, and Denver being listed one spot behind Las Vegas at No. 27.
We close with Bleacher Report, who listed the Raiders at No. 21 overall, which was a spot we saw on a few other rankings as well. However, unlike other rankings, Las Vegas was actually the second-ranked AFC West team, as it appears the publication is not too high on Denver or Los Angeles.