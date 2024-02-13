Raiders 2024 offseason: Key dates to keep an eye on until the 2024 NFL Draft
That Las Vegas Raiders have an important offseason ahead of them, and here are some key dates to keep an eye on heading into the 2024 NFL Draft.
By Brad Weiss
For the third time in six years, the Raiders will go into an offseason with a new head coach and general manager at the helm of the franchise. The hope is that they made the right moves by adding Antonio Pierce in a full-time head coaching role, while pairing him with veteran general manager, Tom Telesco.
Entering their first offseason together, we look at some key dates to keep an eye on as we move towards the 2024 NFL Draft.
Raiders 2024 offseason: Key Dates
- February 20: Designate franchise and transactional tags
This is a big one to keep an eye on, as it will be another offseason that the Raiders have to decide what to do with Josh Jacobs in 2024, and in the long-term. Jacobs is a franchise tag candidate, but after a down 2023 season, and his relationship with Pierce, the Raiders could get a multi-year contract done this offseason.
- February 27 through March 4: NFL Combine
In late-February, all eyes will shift to the NFL Combine, as prospects make one of their final pitches to be selections in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Combine is a great opportunity for Raiders fans to take a look at some of the premier prospects this year's class has to offer, as the team starts building up their draft boards.
- March 5: Franchise and Transactional Tag Deadline
- March 14: Offseason begins with free agent deals, trades, qualifying offers, and players can have their post-June 1 designation placed on them
This is where the real offseason begins, as teams can start to swing trades, add free agents, and place June 1 designations on players. We will start to get a good look at the Raiders needs going into the 2024 NFL Draft, as the roster gets shaken up going into April.
- April 1: Raiders can start offseason condition due to the fact they have a first-year head coach
With Antonio Pierce considered a rookie head coach, the Raiders can start their offseason conditioning workouts early this year. Pierce knows the players coming back, so they have an added advantage, and we will start to see how the position groups are shaking out going into the 2024 NFL Draft.
After that, all eyes will be on the 2024 NFL Draft, slated to kick off from Detroit, Michigan from April 25th through the 27th.