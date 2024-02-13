Raiders 2024 offseason preview: Quarterback
The Las Vegas Raiders go into the 2024 offseason with a question mark at quarterback, and here, we preview the position group heading into the offseason.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders released Derek Carr last offseason in favor of Jimmy Garoppolo, as head coach Josh McDaniels felt he would be a better fit for the offense. In the end, the move backfired on McDaniels, as Garoppolo was benched late in the season after the head coach was given his walking papers.
Aidan O'Connell stepped in as a fourth-round rookie and did an admirable job, winning five of the last nine games for the Raiders after being named the starter by interim head coach Antonio Pierce. Going into this offseason, questions remain at the position, and here, we preview the position group ahead of free agency and the NFL Draft.
Raiders QBs under contract
Currently the Raiders have four quarterbacks under contract, including Garoppolo, O'Connell, Brian Hoyer, and Anthony Brown. When all is said and done, I believe only O'Connell will be on the roster for the 2024 NFL season, as Garoppolo and Hoyer are likely cut candidates this offseason.
Raiders QBs entering free agency
The Raiders currently have no pending free agents at the position group, though Garoppolo and Hoyer are likely to hit free agency in the next couple of months. I do not see a scenario where the new regime at general manager and head coach keep them around for a second season in Las Vegas.
What to do at the QB position
I would expect the Raiders to be very active at the quarterback spot this offseason, navigating free agency, possible trades, and the 2024 NFL Draft. Many mock drafts have them targeting a signal-caller on Day 1 this year, whether they trade up or not, so you can expect an influx of talent at the position this offseason.
In a recent post by Sports Illustrated, they have the Raiders making a bold move and adding Sam Darnold to the mix, so everywhere you look, the Raiders are going to make some moves at quarterback. O'Connell is going to return, and rightfully so, but for the first time in a long time, we could have some serious competition at quarterback this summer.
One thing is for sure, the Raiders are hitting the reset button once again this offseason, but whoever they bring in, O'Connell has earned the right to fight for the starting job in 2024.