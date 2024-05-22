Raiders 2024 OTAs: Three storylines to lookout for
One of the Raiders' most fascinating stories going into OTA and continuing throughout the offseason is the quarterback competition between Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew. Being so early in the process, there hasn't been much information available regarding who will start at quarterback in Week 1, but we have heard the following about the QB situation, with some insight provided by Head Coach Antonio Pierce:
“Aidan has already kind of taken the bull by the horns and he’s leading the way, and Minshew’s right there doing it as well,” we’re going to stick to the process but, as I said before, Aidan’s earned the right to go out there and get the first snap.” From what Coach Pierce said, we can conclude that it seems like O'Connell will be throwing with the starters for the time being, and Minshew will have plenty of opportunities to show off his skillset and why he should get the starting role.
This is a perfect example of the popular saying, credited to legendary Raiders Coach John Madden "If you have two quarterbacks, you don't have none" Therefore, the sooner the Raiders establish a starting quarterback, the better. As we observe the initial phase of this eagerly awaited process, this will certainly be one of the main plots during OTAs.
Here are two other storylines to keep an eye on during OTAs.