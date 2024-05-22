Raiders 2024 OTAs: Three storylines to lookout for
OTAs will give us our first real glimpse into these position battles for the Las Vegas Raiders.
Raiders running back situation
The running back room will be another important dynamic to watch out for during OTAs. Regarding the running back situation, the questions are: Is Zamir White a legitimate number one back? Will the offense adopt a strategy of "running back by committee"?
If Rookie Dylan Laube exceeds expectations, what happens with Ameer Abdullah? The answers to the first two questions will depend on Zamir White's play, and and so far, feedback on White's play and development has been overwhelmingly positive.
Being one of the few positions with uncertainty going into the offseason, if the Raiders can decide on and have confidence in the running back(s) heading into the season, that can open up a lot of doors for the offense.