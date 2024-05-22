Raiders 2024 OTAs: Three storylines to lookout for
All eyes on the Raiders cornerbacks
Cornerback was another uncertain position going into the offseason. Prior to the draft, cornerback were considered a need, and the Raiders allocated two picks to the position (Decamerion Richardson in Round 4 and M.J. Devonshire in Round 7).
The stability in the group lies with Jack Jones and Nate Hobbs holding the top two spots on depth chart. This leaves open spots on the depth chart from three down, and the opportunity for someone to step up will be there. The Raiders still have a chance to add a CB to their roster in free agency; there area few players available that would be a very strong addition to the defense.
The truth is, there is a lot to like about the Las Vegas Raiders roster heading into OTAs, but these are three key position groups that need to be addressed. We will hear a lot about these groups as we inch closer to the preseason, and it is the play of the quarterback, running backs, and cornerbacks that could make or break the Raiders season in 2024.