Raiders 2024 post-OTA 53-man roster projection
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders go into the summer months looking to build off a strong end to their 2023 NFL season. After Antonio Pierce took over as interim head coach, the mood surrounding the team shifted, as they had finally found a leader they could follow into battle.
Though the season ended with them not making the playoffs, there were a lot of positives to take from last year's campaign. This offseason, new general manager Tom Telesco has tried to revamp the roster to get the franchise over the hump, and possibly return to being a perennial playoff contender.
With OTAs in the rearview mirror, and mandatory minicamp on the horizon, we dive into a projected 53-man roster for the 2024 NFL season for the Silver and Black.
Raiders 2024 post-OTA 53-man roster projection
Quarterback (2): Aidan O'Connell, Gardner Minshew
There will be a legitimate battle for the starting quarterback spot this summer for the first time since 2014. Gardner Minshew was brought in via free agency to challenge Aidan O'Connell for the starting job, and neither appears to have a significant leg-up heading into mandatory minicap.
O'Connell will take the first snaps, something he earned based on his play last season, but Minshew is coming off a Pro Bowl season with the Indianapolis Colts. This may not be the battle most Raiders fans were hoping for going into this offseason, but it should be must-see television, to say the least.