Raiders 2024 post-OTA 53-man roster projection
By Brad Weiss
Running Back (4): Zamir White, Alexander Mattison, Ameer Abdullah, Dylan Laube
The biggest loss for the Raiders in free agency this offseason was Josh Jacobs, who will become the starting running back in Green Bay after five seasons with the Raiders. In his place, Zamir White will assume starting duties, but he has more depth behind him than Jacobs ever had in Las Vegas.
Alexander Mattison could prove to be a strong addition in free agency, while Dylan Laube has potential to be a real piece to this offense as a rookie. Bringing back Ameer Abdullah in free agency was another strong move by Tom Telesco, as he brings a veteran presence, as well as a threat in the passing attack.
Wide Receiver (6): Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers, Michael Gallup, Jalen Guyton, Tre Tucker, DJ Turner
Davante Adams returns as the unquestioned No. 1 wide receiver this season, and he has a perfect No. 2 behind him in Jakobi Meyers. Meyers came to the Raiders in free agency last year, and his first season in the Silver and Black was better than anybody could have expected.
Slot wideout Tre Tucker will have the chance to replace Hunter Renfrow in 2024, and the additions of Michael Gallup and Jalen Guyton give this position group more depth. DJ Turner should also make the team out of camp thanks to his ability to be a presence in the special teams game as well.
Tight End (3): Brock Bowers, Michael Mayer, Harrison Bryant
The Raiders selected Brock Bowers with their first round pick in 2024, a year after trading up for Michael Mayer in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. This gives the team a dominant two-man tandem at the position group, and when you add veteran Harrison Bryant to the mix, this has the potential to be a real strength for the Silver and Black this season.