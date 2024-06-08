Raiders 2024 post-OTA 53-man roster projection
By Brad Weiss
Offensive Line (9): Kolton Miller, Jackson Powers-Johnson, Andre James, Dylan Parham, Thayer Munford Jr., Delmar Glaze, Cody Whitehair, Jordan Meredith, Dalton Wagner
The offensive line will look similar to what it did last year, but there will be some major changes as well. Kolton Miller, Andre James, and Dylan Parham return to the starting lineup, but with Jermaine Eluemunor leaving via free agency, the right tackle spot will be a battle to keep an eye on this summer.
Rookie Jackson Powers-Johnson will step in and man one of the starting offensive guard spots, but the battle between Thayer Munford Jr. and Delmar Glaze will dominate headlines across the next few months. With a question mark at quarterback, and an unproven running back stepping into a starting role, strong offensive line play could make or break the Raiders 2024 NFL season.
Defensive Line (9): Maxx Crosby, Christian Wilkins, Tyree Wilson, Malcolm Koonce, Janarius Robinson, Adam Butler, Byron Young, John Jenkins, Matthew Butler
The Raiders' defensive line has the potential to be one of the best in football this upcoming season. Edge rushers Maxx Crosby and Malcolm Koonce were a dominant force down the stretch for the Raiders in 2023, and if Koonce can continue to grow in that role, the Raiders should have no problems getting after the quarterback.
In the interior of the defensive line, Christian Wilkins was the biggest addition for the Raiders in free agency, and he fills a major void on this roster. Behind Wilkins, there is a ton of depth, and it will be interesting to see what Tyree Wilson brings to the table now that he has moved inside full-time at defensive tackle.