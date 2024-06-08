Raiders 2024 post-OTA 53-man roster projection
By Brad Weiss
Linebacker (5): Robert Spillane, Divine Deablo, Luke Masterson, Amari Burney, Tommy Eichenberg
Last offseason, the Raiders brought in linebacker Robert Spillane in free agency, and the expectations were not very high for him. However, he proved to be a perfect addition to this Raiders defense, and with Divine Deablo taking a major step forward in 2023, the Silver and Black have a strong duo at the top of the depth chart at the linebacker position.
Luke Masterson should make the team again, as he is a solid depth piece, but keep an eye on Tommy Eichenberg, a punishing rookie from Ohio State. Amari Burney did enough to warrant a long look this summer, giving this Raiders position group more depth than it has had in quite some time.
Cornerback (7): Jack Jones, Jakorian Bennett, Nate Hobbs, Brandon Facyson, Decamerion Richardson, MJ Devonshire, Sam Webb
Cornerback is the position that is going to make-or-break this Raiders season on the defensive side of the ball. Last year, the arrival of Jack Jones completely changed the face of the Raiders cornerback room, as he was way better than expected, and could be the best overall cornerback in the AFC West this season.
Jakorian Bennett was expected to do more as a rookie last season, and this summer, he will have every chance to crack the Raiders starting lineup. Nate Hobbs is a legitimate slot cornerback, and has the potential to round into one of the best in the game at the position if he can continue to trend in the right direction.
Two rookies to keep an eye on are Decamerion Richardson and MJ Devonshire, who will battle for playing time as rookies this season. Veteran Brandon Facyson should make the roster out of camp as well, and Sam Webb is a player that can help the Raiders on defense, and on special teams.