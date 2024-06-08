Raiders 2024 post-OTA 53-man roster projection
By Brad Weiss
Safety (5): Trevon Moehrig, Marcus Epps, Trey Taylor, Chris Smith, Isaiah Pola-Mao
The arrival of Marcus Epps in free agency really benefited Trevon Moehrig, was was looking to bounce back after a tough second season in the NFL. Epps and Moehrig held down the starting safety spots in Patrick Graham's defense, and the same should be the case during the 2024 campaign.
The depth behind them is much better than it was a year ago, as the arrival of Trey Taylor in the 2024 NFL Draft could prove to be a steal. Chris Smith and Isaiah Pola-Mao are two young and exciting safeties to watch this summer as well, and both have the talent to make the team out of camp.
Special Teams (3): Daniel Carlson, AJ Cole, Jacob Bobenmoyer
When it comes to the kicker and punter duties, the Raiders have by far the best tandem in the entire NFL. Since arriving with the Raiders, Daniel Carlson has rounded into one of the more clutch kickers in the game, and few could argue that AJ Cole is not the best punter in the NFL right now.
Overall, the Raiders roster is in much better shape than it was a year ago, and that should excite the fan base heading into mandatory minicamp. There will be plenty of exciting battles to watch all summer long, but in the end, it will all come down to whether or not Telesco and his staff did enough to push the Raiders forward this offseason.