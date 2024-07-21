Raiders 2024 pre-training camp 53-man roster projection
By Brad Weiss
Raiders 2024 Pre-training camp 53-man roster projection
Running Backs (4): Zamir White, Alexander Mattison, Dylan Laube, Ameer Abdullah
Based on what we have seen from him on social media, it is clear that Zamir White is going to take advantage of the opportunity in front of him this summer. After playing backup to Josh Jacobs to start his career, White burst onto the scene last season when Jacobs went down with an injury, posting two 100-yard efforts in four starts.
He ran all over the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day as the passing game struggled, and based on his build, should have no problem shouldering the load this season. Alexander Mattison was a great addition in free agency, and both rookie Dylan Laube, and veteran Ameer Abdullah should be two capable players out of the backfield in the passing game.
Wide Receivers (6): Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers, Tre Tucker, Michael Gallup, Jalen Guyton, DJ Turner
The Las Vegas Raiders still bring one of the best wide receivers to the table every week in Davante Adams, despite all of the trade rumors circulating all offseason long. Last season, Jakobi Meyers proved to be an excellent No. 2 to Adams, and the expectation is that an even bigger season is incoming after what he was able to do in Year 1 in the Silver and Black.
Tre Tucker will be expected to do a better job catching the football in Year 2, as he has that kind of big-play ability that can help this team. Michael Gallup, if healthy, could prove to be a huge pickup in free agency, while Jalen Guyton and DJ Turner should make the team as both receivers and special teams help.