Raiders 2024 pre-training camp 53-man roster projection
By Brad Weiss
Raiders 2024 Pre-training camp 53-man roster projection
Tight Ends (3): Brock Bowers, Michael Mayer, Harrison Bryant
The Las Vegas Raiders went best-player-available with their No. 13 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, selecting Georgia star tight end, Brock Bowers. What made that an interesting pick was the fact that the team traded up for Notre Dame star tight end Michael Mayer in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, but now, it is a position group that is loaded with young talent.
Bowers proved during his time in college that he could be a threat in the passing game, but could also take a sweep and go to the house. Harrison Bryant is here as a veteran presence in the locker room, and after a strong rookie season, Mayer should see even more improvement with so much help around him going into Year 2.
Offensive Line (9): Kolton Miller, Jackson Powers-Johnson, Andre James, Dylan Parham, Thayer Munford Jr., Dalton Wagner, Andrus Peat, Cody Whitehair, Delmar Glaze
The Raiders offensive line has a chance to be very strong going into this season, especially after the arrival of Jackson Powers-Johnson with the team's second-round pick. Seen as the best interior offensive lineman in the draft class, JPJ can play both offensive guard and center at the next level, giving the Raiders incredible flexibility on the inside.
He will be joined in the starting lineup by veteran star left tackle Kolton Miller, who has blossomed into one of the best in the game at his position. Dylan Parham will be expected to take a leap forward this season after displaying star potential last season, but the real question mark will be at right tackle, and the expectation is that Thayer Munford Jr. and rookie Delmar Glaze will battle it out for the job all summer long.